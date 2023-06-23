https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/bidens-disapproval-rating-notches-up-to-surpass-half-of-americans---poll-1111426260.html

Biden's Disapproval Rating Notches Up to Surpass Half of Americans - Poll

President Biden's disapproval rating rises to 51 percent, while his approval stays at 41 percent, per an Emerson College poll. Biden and Trump tie in a potential 2024 race.

The US president has been undergoing plummeting approval rates, according to an Emerson College poll conducted in mid-June 2023. The polls revealed that 51 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden's performance, marking a 2 percent increase from April. Meanwhile, his approval rating stagnated at 41 percent. Furthermore, a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week indicated a 39 percent approval rating for Biden, reflecting floundering popularity. Despite the poor overall approval, Biden enjoys firm support among Democratic primary voters, with 73 percent pledging to vote for him in the primaries. The potential 2024 general election, according to the same poll, presents a tight race, with Biden and Trump roughly tied at 44% and 43%, respectively.The latest AP poll reflects this sentiment, showing that Biden's job performance approval rating has slipped to just 39 percent. This echoes the results of a survey conducted between May 9 and 13 by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist, which reported similar numbers. These figures aren't a deviation but rather part of a concerning downward trend for the Biden administration.Data from FiveThirtyEight, which compiles an aggregate of various polls, shows that this decrease in popularity has been a consistent pattern since the late summer of 2021. Although there was a minor lift in approval ratings during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict in February and March, this proved short-lived. Most Americans have consistently disapproved of the president's job performance since late August 2021, indicating a continuous struggle for the administration to win public support.President Joe Biden's popularity is dwindling, as the latest polls suggest, amid a series of domestic and international crises that continue to beset the nation. Americans are displaying growing discontent with Biden's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising US inflation, an uptick in mass shootings, Hunter Biden’s sordid saga, and the United States' involvement (funneling weapons and humongous funds) in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine add pressure on the president. Also Biden's public gaffes and awkward falls further leave bad impressions on the American public.

