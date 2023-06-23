Diabetes to Affect 1.3Bln People by 2050, Study Warns

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/diabetes-to-affect-13bln-people-by-2050-study-warns-1111412046.html
A new global study finds that if nothing is done, diabetes rates will continue to rise in every nation over the next 30 years.
A new global study finds that if nothing is done, diabetes rates will continue to rise in every country over the next 30 years.According to estimates by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, by 2050 there will be around 1.3 billion people living with diabetes worldwide, more than double the 529 million people affected at present.Ninety percent will be people with Type-2 diabetes, a disease associated with obesity, dietary patterns, alcohol or tobacco consumption and lack of physical activity, and which is closely linked to poverty.The developing quantities of individuals with diabetes is to some extent driven by rising weight, and partially by segment shifts: The study demonstrated that prevalence is higher among older adults. According to the researchers, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact was not taken into account in the 204 countries' data because those numbers were not yet available.
Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels. It occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. This leads to high levels of glucose in the blood, which can have serious health consequences if left untreated.
A new global study finds that if nothing is done, diabetes rates will continue to rise in every country over the next 30 years.
According to estimates by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, by 2050 there will be around 1.3 billion people living with diabetes worldwide
, more than double the 529 million people affected at present.
Ninety percent will be people with Type-2 diabetes, a disease associated with obesity, dietary patterns, alcohol or tobacco consumption and lack of physical activity, and which is closely linked to poverty.
“The rapid rate at which diabetes is growing is not only alarming but also challenging for every health system in the world,” said Liane Ong, lead author of the study which appeared in medical journal, The Lancet.
The developing quantities of individuals with diabetes is to some extent driven by rising weight, and partially by segment shifts: The study demonstrated that prevalence is higher among older adults. According to the researchers, the COVID-19 pandemic's impact was not taken into account in the 204 countries' data because those numbers were not yet available.
