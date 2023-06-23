https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/durham-testifies-to-house-committee-about-russiagate-probe-1111406343.html

Durham Testifies to House Committee About 'Russiagate' Probe

Fault Lines hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed Special Counsel for the US Department of Justice John Durham's testimony regarding the FBI's probe into ex-President Donald Trump

Durham Testifies to House Committee About 'Russiagate' Probe On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including Special Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice John Durham's testimony to the House Committee regarding the FBI's probe into ex-President Donald Trump's alleged relationship with Russia.

Mark Sleboda: Military and Political AnalystTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownKJ Noh: Journalist, Author and Political AnalystIn the first hour, analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to Fault Lines about the latest comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding his military's shortcomings on the battlefield, despite hyping up the offensive for months.In the second hour, the host of Final Countdown Ted Rall was in-studio to discuss John Durham's testimony to the House Committee about the so-called "Russiagate" conspiracy, which was used to delegitimize ex-President Donald Trump's tenure in office.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist and author KJ Noh about the latest US allegations regarding the "construction of a Chinese training base in Cuba".We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

