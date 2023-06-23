https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/eu-council-adopts-11th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-1111415597.html

EU Council Adopts 11th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it had adopted the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention.

2023-06-23T08:30+0000

The bloc also decided to boost "bilateral and multilateral cooperation with third countries, and the provision of technical assistance," the statement read. The expanded list of restricted items that could contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defense and security sector now includes "electronic components, semiconductor materials, manufacturing and testing equipment for electronic integrated circuits and printed circuit boards, precursors to energetic materials and precursors to chemical weapons, optical components, navigational instruments, metals used in the defense sector and marine equipment." Additionally, the EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned broadcasting of five more channels. "In order to address the Russian Federation's systematic, international campaign of media manipulation and distortion of facts aimed at enhancing its strategy of destabilization of its neighboring countries - the EU and its member states -, the Council extended the suspension of broadcasting licenses to five additional media outlets: RT Balkan, Oriental Review, Tsargrad, New Eastern Outlook and Katehon," the statement read.

