FSB Detains Five People Suspected of Exporting Radioactive Caesium-137 to Discredit Russia

FSB Detains Five People Suspected of Exporting Radioactive Caesium-137 to Discredit Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service said that those suspected of trying to smuggle caesium-137 out of the country to discredit Russia had been arrested and are confessing. A case was opened on the illegal handling and smuggling of radioactive substances."The Russian Federation's Federal Security Service, with the support of the Russian Interior Ministry, has detained five members of an organized crime group acting under the coordination of a citizen of Ukraine... The criminals, acting in the interests of a foreign customer, took steps to acquire 1kg of the caesium-137 isotope for $3.5 million to smuggle the radioactive substance from the Russian Federation to somewhere abroad for use to the detriment of Russian interests during the special military operation," the statement said.The radioisotope caesium-137 is used in gamma-defectoscopy, in inspection and control complexes, in measuring equipment, for radiation sterilization of food, medicines and drugs, in radiotherapy for treatment of malignant tumors. At the same time, radioactive caesium is one of the most important so-called dose-forming radionuclides - products of uranium and plutonium fission. It poses a great danger if ingested by humans. According to experts, caesium-137 can be used to make a "dirty bomb".Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Kiev may continue to work on the creation of a "dirty nuclear bomb".

