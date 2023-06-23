https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/indian-pm-state-visit-kiev-admits-offensive-not-meeting-expectations-1111410639.html

Indian PM State Visit, Kiev Admits Offensive Not Meeting Expectations

A debris field is discovered in the search for a missing submersibles, and Democrats search for their missing future stars.

Indian PM State Visit, Kiev Admits Offensive Not Meeting Expectations A debris field is discovered in the search for a missing submersibles, and Democrats search for their missing future stars.

Journalist and author Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ethics concerns among the Supreme Court, House Republicans voting to censure Representative Adam Schiff for spreading misinformation regarding "Russian interference" in the 2016 election, whether former CIA agent and Congressman Will Hurd has a place in the 2024 Republican primary race, and the drug price crisis in the US.Editor of Foreign Affairs at ABP News based in New Delhi Ashish Kumar Singh discusses Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit with Joe Biden, India's place in the geopolitical landscape, how Indian society views some Western concerns about Modi’s human rights record, and outlooks for India’s development.Managing editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses admissions from Kiev and NATO that the Ukrainian offensive is not meeting Western expectations, the Ukraine reconstruction conference in London this week, the UK government announcing its support for fast-tracking NATO membership for Ukraine, and the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.International Political Economy Professor at Clark Atlanta University Tamanisha John discusses oil production in Guyana, what has changed since Exxon began production in the Caribbean nation, demystifying the "resource curse" trope so often deployed by media, and understanding the political economy of Guyana today.The Misfits also discuss who bailed out Congressman George Santos, the National Transportation Safety Board hearing in East Palestine, and the approval of lab-grown meat for sale in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

