Indian Prime Minister Visits US Amid Row With China

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.

Indian Prime Minister Visits U.S. Amid Row With China On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.

Sourabh Gupta: Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy SpecialistNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger, and translatorSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaJamarl Thomas: Cohost of Fault LinesThe show starts with Senior Asia-Pacific International Relations Policy Specialist Sourabh Gupta who joins to discuss Modi visiting Biden in Washington.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Serbian American journalist Nebojsa Malic to talk about the latest round of sanctions against Russia from the EU.The second hour begins with the attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill, to discuss the Durham testimony.The show wraps up with Co-host of Fault Lines Jarmal Thomas to talk about the third-party presidential candidates.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

