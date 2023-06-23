https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/putin-says-western-countries-seem-to-be-ready-to-fight-to-last-ukrainian-1111410285.html

Putin Says Western Countries Seem to Be Ready to Fight to Last Ukrainian

Ukrainian troops launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin says Western countries seem to be ready to "fight to the last Ukrainian," as Ukrainian troops failed to reach their goals in spite of a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is visiting the US this week following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's strained trip to China. The visit follows President Joe Biden's comments earlier this week calling Xi Jinping a dictator.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine. The UK has the Economic Activity of Public Bodies bill on the table that, if made into law, will grant Israel impunity from censure and "totally discredit" the UK's claims to uphold human rights and international law. Also, Israel kills three Palestinians in a West Bank drone strike.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss The Black Agenda Report. Margaret discusses Russia continuing its dominance in the war against Ukraine and Cornel West's presidential campaign run.Levi Rickert, editor and publisher of NativeNewsOnline.net, joins us to discuss Native American affairs. A US federal judge ordered a stretch of Enbridge Line 5 shut down on tribal land and ordered the Canadian oil company Enbridge to pay the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa $5 million in damages for trespassing. The ruling came after finding out the company put the tribe's sacred land at risk. Also, the US Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act, giving Indigenous tribes the right to remain sovereign nations and allowing their children to stay in their culture.Сoco Thompson, organizer with Community Movement Builders and Black Alliance for Peace joins us to discuss US-based Black Radicals and Cornel West. The US Black Radicals are convening in Atlanta, Georgia, this week for a major conference to develop an agenda for resistance and transformation. Also, there is talk about Dr. Cornel West's candidacy for the Green Party's 2024 nomination and the fact that if he wins, the Green Party may qualify for a ballot in all 50 states.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The Venezuela economy is discussed. In a recent Brasilia summit, there were discussions that a narrative about Venezuela portraying the legitimate and legal government as a dictatorship, and Maduro as a tyrant, in order to recognize "imposter Juan Guaido as Venezuela's head of state."Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti and Cuba. Former Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe, is rumored to have stolen 60 million dollars from workers. Also, Cuba refutes American accusations that there is a major Chinese spy base on the island, calling the reports "another US fairy tale."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

