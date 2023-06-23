https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/russias-lavrov-chairs-business-council-meeting-1111414393.html

Russia's Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the Business Council on the development of trade and economic cooperation with African countries in Moscow.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the Business Council on the development of trade and economic cooperation with African countries in Moscow. In late May, Lavrov visited four African countries to meet with their leaders and ministers and to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which took place in Cape Town on June 1.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

