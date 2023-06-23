International
Russia's Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting
Russia's Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the Business Council on the development of trade and economic cooperation with African countries in Moscow.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the Business Council on the development of trade and economic cooperation with African countries in Moscow. In late May, Lavrov visited four African countries to meet with their leaders and ministers and to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which took place in Cape Town on June 1.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Russia's Lavrov Chairs Business Council Meeting

09:04 GMT 23.06.2023
The Business Council will be attended by representatives of Russian Foreign Ministry, specialized agencies, heads of Russian business associations and companies.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs a meeting of the Business Council on the development of trade and economic cooperation with African countries in Moscow.
In late May, Lavrov visited four African countries to meet with their leaders and ministers and to take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which took place in Cape Town on June 1.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
