International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/us-to-eliminate-last-declared-chemical-weapons-stockpile-in-coming-weeks---opcw-1111411639.html
US to Eliminate Last Declared Chemical Weapons Stockpile in Coming Weeks - OPCW
US to Eliminate Last Declared Chemical Weapons Stockpile in Coming Weeks - OPCW
The United States is expected to eliminate the remaining declared chemical weapons stockpile under the Chemical Weapons Convention in the coming weeks, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Thursday.
2023-06-23T03:45+0000
2023-06-23T03:43+0000
americas
us
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
chemical weapons
stockpile
kentucky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107588/08/1075880814_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bafc78cafa6bcae8a87012bf3a7f12a5.jpg
The US Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives said earlier on Thursday that the stockpile of chemical weapons stored at the US Army Pueblo Chemical Depot has been safely destroyed. The organization added that its stringent verification regime gives the international community confidence in chemical weapons destruction results.
americas
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107588/08/1075880814_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eda042e9bace0ad7bfbe4b95f89a1abb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, chemical weapons stockpile, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons,
us, chemical weapons stockpile, organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons,

US to Eliminate Last Declared Chemical Weapons Stockpile in Coming Weeks - OPCW

03:45 GMT 23.06.2023
© AP Photo / Brennan LinsleyPueblo Chemical Depot
Pueblo Chemical Depot - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is expected to eliminate the remaining declared chemical weapons stockpile under the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in the coming weeks, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said Thursday.
The US Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives said earlier on Thursday that the stockpile of chemical weapons stored at the US Army Pueblo Chemical Depot has been safely destroyed.
"The United States has announced the completion of destruction activities at its Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. In the coming weeks it is expected that the last declared chemical weapons stockpile in Blue Grass, Kentucky will be eliminated," the OPCW tweeted.
The organization added that its stringent verification regime gives the international community confidence in chemical weapons destruction results.

The CWC went into effect in 1997 and prohibits the use, development, production, stockpiling and transfer of chemical weapons and agents to other countries. So far, 197 states have become parties to the convention.

In 2022, the US announced it was on track to destroy its chemical weapons stockpiles by September 30, 2023.

Russia eliminated its stockpiles of chemical weapons by September 27, 2017.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала