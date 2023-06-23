https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/us-to-eliminate-last-declared-chemical-weapons-stockpile-in-coming-weeks---opcw-1111411639.html

US to Eliminate Last Declared Chemical Weapons Stockpile in Coming Weeks - OPCW

The United States is expected to eliminate the remaining declared chemical weapons stockpile under the Chemical Weapons Convention in the coming weeks, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Thursday.

The US Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives said earlier on Thursday that the stockpile of chemical weapons stored at the US Army Pueblo Chemical Depot has been safely destroyed. The organization added that its stringent verification regime gives the international community confidence in chemical weapons destruction results.

