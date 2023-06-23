https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/watch-russian-tank-firepower-demolish-ukrainian-stronghold-1111418221.html

Watch Russian Tank Firepower Demolish Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a Russian assault squad destroying Ukrainian forces stronghold.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of a Russian assault squad obliterating a Ukrainian military stronghold.The squad’s drone operators uncovered a chain of fortifications belonging to Ukrainian militants, as Russian forces advanced toward the town of Krasny Liman. Having swiftly advanced to the specified area, the T72-B3 tank crew requested the coordinates of the Ukrainian troops' fortifications and accurately destroyed them by unleashing 125-mm cannon fire from a closed firing position, preventing Ukrainian troops from abandoning cover while employing solid firepower to mow down infantry who took flight.

