'Badly Damaged' Bodies of Those on Imploded Titanic Sub Will Probably 'Never Be Recovered’

Badly damaged bodies of the five people on the ill-fated Titan submersible that imploded during a deep-sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic will likely never be recovered, an ex-navy doctor has claimed.

The bodies of the five people who had been on the ill-fated submersible that is believed to have imploded from a "catastrophic loss of pressure" during a deep-sea dive to the wreck of the Titanic will probably never be recovered, a former navy surgeon, Dr Dale Molé, is cited by a media report as saying.After almost instantaneous death, the bodies would have been greatly damaged by the force of the submersible’s implosion, the former navy doctor has claimed.The five people who had been descending to the wreck of the Titanic would fortunately not have suffered as the hull of the submersible would have ruptured so quickly that death would have been almost instantaneous, the expert said, adding that they would not have had time to realize what was happening. "Basically, alive one second and dead the next,” the retired Navy captain added.When asked what the cause of death was for those inside the submersible if the hull ruptured, the medic suggested massive trauma.The Titan submersible owned by OceanGate had been on a deep-sea dive to the wreck site of the iconic Titanic vessel on Sunday with five people on board. The aim of the expedition was to chronicle the deterioration of the Titanic and the ecosystem around it. However, contact with the submersible was lost 1 hour and 45 minutes after descent began, triggering a search-and-rescue operation.The passengers on the sub were British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani investor Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush.Rush had founded OceanGate in 2009, and had been overseeing the development of submersibles able to travel up to 20,000 feet below the ocean's surface.The US Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed on Thursday that search crews using remotely operated vehicles found debris consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. They then found the Titan's nose cone located separately from the pressure hull, and a second, smaller debris field surrounding the other end of the pressure hull. All five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.Officials have not commented on whether efforts would be made to retrieve the remains of the five passengers.

