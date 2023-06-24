https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/biden-avoids-irs-whistleblower-1111432854.html

Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower

Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over ‘Pride Month’ policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.

2023-06-24T04:04+0000

2023-06-24T04:04+0000

2023-06-24T10:55+0000

the backstory

radio

nato

gmo

robert f. kennedy jr

delaware

big pharma

nhl

titanic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111432697_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d81d9d9f96bbd96f5ab640bdb44e9c2b.png

Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over ‘Pride Month’ policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Lindsey Graham Wants a World War III Scenario, Why Has Autism Rates Risen in Children?, and Putin Banned GMOsTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Merrick Garland is Playing a Legal game, We Can't Escape the Weirdness, and Delaware PoliticsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about US politicians cheering on Ukraine, Tucker Carlson supporting RFK Jr, and big pharma never getting questioned. Ian talked about Lindsey Graham and his introduction of a resolution concerning Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Ian spoke about Dr. Hotez avoiding any debate on vaccines and the media suppression surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the IRS whistleblower, the Biden administration's use of the Titanic submersible story, and Hunter Biden gets off with no prison time. Tyler commented on Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on the Hunter Biden investigation and the US attorney in Delaware. Tyler discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and how Hunter was able to avoid any prison sentenceWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, irs whistleblower, starbucks workers' strike, elon musk vs mark zuckerberg, lindsey graham, merrick garland, big pharma, tucker carlson, hunter biden laptop