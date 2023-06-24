International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining.
Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower
Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over ‘Pride Month’ policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.
2023-06-24T04:04+0000
2023-06-24T10:55+0000
Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over ‘Pride Month’ policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Lindsey Graham Wants a World War III Scenario, Why Has Autism Rates Risen in Children?, and Putin Banned GMOsTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Merrick Garland is Playing a Legal game, We Can't Escape the Weirdness, and Delaware PoliticsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about US politicians cheering on Ukraine, Tucker Carlson supporting RFK Jr, and big pharma never getting questioned. Ian talked about Lindsey Graham and his introduction of a resolution concerning Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Ian spoke about Dr. Hotez avoiding any debate on vaccines and the media suppression surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the IRS whistleblower, the Biden administration's use of the Titanic submersible story, and Hunter Biden gets off with no prison time. Tyler commented on Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on the Hunter Biden investigation and the US attorney in Delaware. Tyler discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and how Hunter was able to avoid any prison sentenceWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower

04:04 GMT 24.06.2023
The Backstory
Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over 'Pride Month' policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Lindsey Graham Wants a World War III Scenario, Why Has Autism Rates Risen in Children?, and Putin Banned GMOs

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Merrick Garland is Playing a Legal game, We Can't Escape the Weirdness, and Delaware Politics

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about US politicians cheering on Ukraine, Tucker Carlson supporting RFK Jr, and big pharma never getting questioned. Ian talked about Lindsey Graham and his introduction of a resolution concerning Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Ian spoke about Dr. Hotez avoiding any debate on vaccines and the media suppression surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the IRS whistleblower, the Biden administration's use of the Titanic submersible story, and Hunter Biden gets off with no prison time. Tyler commented on Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on the Hunter Biden investigation and the US attorney in Delaware. Tyler discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and how Hunter was able to avoid any prison sentence
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
