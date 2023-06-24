Biden Avoids IRS Whistleblower
04:04 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 24.06.2023)
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Starbucks workers going on strike over 'Pride Month' policies, and Elon Musk agreeing to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Lindsey Graham Wants a World War III Scenario, Why Has Autism Rates Risen in Children?, and Putin Banned GMOs
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Merrick Garland is Playing a Legal game, We Can't Escape the Weirdness, and Delaware Politics
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about US politicians cheering on Ukraine, Tucker Carlson supporting RFK Jr, and big pharma never getting questioned. Ian talked about Lindsey Graham and his introduction of a resolution concerning Russia's use of nuclear weapons. Ian spoke about Dr. Hotez avoiding any debate on vaccines and the media suppression surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the IRS whistleblower, the Biden administration's use of the Titanic submersible story, and Hunter Biden gets off with no prison time. Tyler commented on Attorney General Merrick Garland's statement on the Hunter Biden investigation and the US attorney in Delaware. Tyler discussed the Hunter Biden laptop and how Hunter was able to avoid any prison sentence
