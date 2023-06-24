https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/biden-fails-to-protect-abortion-rights-one-year-after-dobbs-1111431543.html

Biden Fails to Protect Abortion Rights One Year After Dobbs

Biden Fails to Protect Abortion Rights One Year After Dobbs

The History and Future of the Dollar System, Incarcerated People Allegedly Experimented On, Right-Wing Figures Promote LA Dodgers Protests

2023-06-24T04:24+0000

2023-06-24T04:24+0000

2023-06-24T12:24+0000

by any means necessary

radio

major league baseball (mlb)

abortion

mass incarceration

nba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111431384_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_728e4ce77e73fe58921e52ae2db438af.png

Biden Fails To Protect Abortion Rights One Year After Dobbs The History and Future of the Dollar System, Incarcerated People Allegedly Experimented On, Right-Wing Figures Promote LA Dodgers Protests

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University, author of America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo, and co-host of the Anti-Empire Project to discuss the history of the dollar system and how it relates to the burgeoning de-dollarization movement, the foundation of the British gold standard system on colonialism and why the dollar system that came after it is less stable, and why the dominance of the dollar and US actions to protect its dominance has ultimately facilitated a movement toward a new economic system.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Orisanmi Burton, assistant professor of anthropology at American University to discuss research on alleged experimentation on incarcerated people and indigenous children related to the MK Ultra program, the political purpose of experimentation on incarcerated people and its connection to the Attica prison uprising, and how the nature of mass incarceration in the US today is in part a response to Attica and aimed at suppressing organizing and revolutionary consciousness.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss comments made by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick stating that Black liberation is not possible under capitalism, and the Stockton Kings NBA G League team becoming the first team to be led by two women in the head coach and general manager roles.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss the upcoming anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning the right to abortion, the approval of an increase in rents for rent-controlled buildings in New York City as the cost of living crisis continues to intensify, and how a popular movement differs from the current political system and why it requires active involvement.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, abortion rights, dollar system, de-dollarization movement, the mk ultra program, mass incarceration in the us, black liberation