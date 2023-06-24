International
The Final Countdown
Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet for India's Modi
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.
Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, and authorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional stafferThe show starts with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who joins to discuss Modi visiting Biden in Washington.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda International Relations and Security Analyst to talk about the latest out of the Ukraine counteroffensive.The second hour begins with the attorney Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer discussing the one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:34 GMT 24.06.2023
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.
Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, and author
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Rory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional staffer
The show starts with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who joins to discuss Modi visiting Biden in Washington.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda International Relations and Security Analyst to talk about the latest out of the Ukraine counteroffensive.
The second hour begins with the attorney Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer discussing the one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
