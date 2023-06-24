https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/biden-rolls-out-red-carpet-for-indias-modi-1111426450.html

Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet for India's Modi

Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet for India's Modi

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.

2023-06-24T04:34+0000

2023-06-24T04:34+0000

2023-06-24T12:35+0000

the final countdown

narendra modi

joe biden

russia

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

roe v. wade

radio

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111427196_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4327a00e4c7a6f7a1fa56c5212ee597c.jpg

Biden Rolls Out Red Carpet for India's Modi On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss breaking news, including Modi visiting Biden in Washington.

Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, and authorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystRory Riley Topping: Attorney, broadcaster, former Congressional stafferThe show starts with Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov who joins to discuss Modi visiting Biden in Washington.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda International Relations and Security Analyst to talk about the latest out of the Ukraine counteroffensive.The second hour begins with the attorney Rory Riley Topping, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer discussing the one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countdown, modi's visit to washington, ukraine counteroffensive, roe v. wade