https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/brazils-ex-president-bolsonaro-stands-trial-1111429936.html
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's trial over electoral fraud claims.
2023-06-24T04:14+0000
2023-06-24T04:14+0000
2023-06-24T11:52+0000
fault lines
radio
russiagate
adam schiff
donald trump
bipartisanship
titan
jair bolsonaro
submarine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111429663_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33be05f6553c9f7188c988484966a70c.png
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's trial over electoral fraud claims.
Esteban Carillo: Ecuadorian Journalist and The Cradle EditorTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownHolly Page: Co-Founder of No LabelsTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke to Fault Lines about the Superior Electoral Tribunal trying Jair Bolsonaro on charges over electoral fraud claims in Brazil.In the second hour, the host of Final Countdown Ted Rall was in-studio to discuss the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submarine that resulted in the death of five people on board on their way to see the Titanic.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Holly Page about the 2024 presidential race and how we need a bipartisan government.Later in the final hour, Ted Harvey joined the team to discuss the U.S. House of Representatives vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, regarding the congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump and Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111429663_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8ce25ceb627f4f39468678a218e27bf.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, jair bolsonaro, titan submarine, brazil, 2024 presidential race, adam schiff
fault lines, jair bolsonaro, titan submarine, brazil, 2024 presidential race, adam schiff
Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial
04:14 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 11:52 GMT 24.06.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's trial over electoral fraud claims.
Esteban Carillo: Ecuadorian Journalist and The Cradle Editor
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist and Host of The Final Countdown
Holly Page: Co-Founder of No Labels
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke to Fault Lines about the Superior Electoral Tribunal trying Jair Bolsonaro on charges over electoral fraud claims in Brazil.
In the second hour, the host of Final Countdown Ted Rall was in-studio to discuss the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submarine that resulted in the death of five people on board on their way to see the Titanic.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Holly Page about the 2024 presidential race and how we need a bipartisan government.
Later in the final hour, Ted Harvey joined the team to discuss the U.S. House of Representatives vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, regarding the congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump and Russiagate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.