https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/brazils-ex-president-bolsonaro-stands-trial-1111429936.html

Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial

Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's trial over electoral fraud claims.

2023-06-24T04:14+0000

2023-06-24T04:14+0000

2023-06-24T11:52+0000

fault lines

radio

russiagate

adam schiff

donald trump

bipartisanship

titan

jair bolsonaro

submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/17/1111429663_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_33be05f6553c9f7188c988484966a70c.png

Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Stands Trial On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including former Brazilian President Bolsonaro's trial over electoral fraud claims.

Esteban Carillo: Ecuadorian Journalist and The Cradle EditorTed Rall: Political Cartoonist and Host of The Final CountdownHolly Page: Co-Founder of No LabelsTed Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, journalist Esteban Carillo spoke to Fault Lines about the Superior Electoral Tribunal trying Jair Bolsonaro on charges over electoral fraud claims in Brazil.In the second hour, the host of Final Countdown Ted Rall was in-studio to discuss the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submarine that resulted in the death of five people on board on their way to see the Titanic.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to Holly Page about the 2024 presidential race and how we need a bipartisan government.Later in the final hour, Ted Harvey joined the team to discuss the U.S. House of Representatives vote to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, regarding the congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump and Russiagate.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, jair bolsonaro, titan submarine, brazil, 2024 presidential race, adam schiff