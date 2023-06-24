International
Prigozhin Agrees to Stop PMC Wagner March, Start De-Escalation After Lukashenko's Mediation
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/musk-says-second-starship-launch-has-60-probability-of-making-it-to-orbit-1111447133.html
Musk Says Second Starship Launch Has 60% Probability of Making It to Orbit
Musk Says Second Starship Launch Has 60% Probability of Making It to Orbit
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the chances of making it to orbit with a second spacecraft are much higher, but it all depends on stage separation.
2023-06-24T17:56+0000
2023-06-24T17:56+0000
beyond politics
elon musk
science & tech
spacex
starship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248136_1:0:1014:570_1920x0_80_0_0_b68a623d41a60efb61377b9543d50074.jpg
SpaceX has made a "tremendous amount of changes" and there have been about a 1,000 of them so far, he added. One of the biggest changes was the way stage separation works. Musk introduced what he called "hot staging," in which the upper stage lights up while the booster's first stage is still on, and the ship's engines start at the same time. Musk explained that this process was mainly used by the Soviets on their rockets.On timing, Musk said that launchpad updates and boosters will be ready in about six weeks.In April, the first Starship spacecraft was launched atop a Super Heavy rocket booster and was expected to separate before continuing its ascent into space. However, the historic launch ended in an explosion after the Starship prototype suffered multiple engine failures, triggering the vehicle's abort system. The result was not considered a failure, however, as Musk said the primary goal was to lift off, not destroy the launch pad.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082248136_128:0:888:570_1920x0_80_0_0_7c18330b933fd48edab83786b591c3ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
second starship launch, starship launch, starship chances, musk about starship
second starship launch, starship launch, starship chances, musk about starship

Musk Says Second Starship Launch Has 60% Probability of Making It to Orbit

17:56 GMT 24.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / -This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during a test flight after engines were ignited just before the test was aborted at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas, March 3, 2021.
This screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN10 prototype during a test flight after engines were ignited just before the test was aborted at SpaceX's South Texas test facility near Boca Chica Village in Brownsville, Texas, March 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the chances of making it to orbit with a second spacecraft are much higher, but it all depends on stage separation.
"Probability much higher than the last one. Maybe it's like 60%. But it depends on how well we do at stage separation," Musk said in Twitter spaces.
SpaceX has made a "tremendous amount of changes" and there have been about a 1,000 of them so far, he added.
One of the biggest changes was the way stage separation works. Musk introduced what he called "hot staging," in which the upper stage lights up while the booster's first stage is still on, and the ship's engines start at the same time. Musk explained that this process was mainly used by the Soviets on their rockets.
On timing, Musk said that launchpad updates and boosters will be ready in about six weeks.
In April, the first Starship spacecraft was launched atop a Super Heavy rocket booster and was expected to separate before continuing its ascent into space. However, the historic launch ended in an explosion after the Starship prototype suffered multiple engine failures, triggering the vehicle's abort system. The result was not considered a failure, however, as Musk said the primary goal was to lift off, not destroy the launch pad.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала