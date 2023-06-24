https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/prigozhin-agrees-to-stop-pmc-wagner-march-start-de-escalation-after-lukashenkos-mediation-1111446655.html

Prigozhin Agrees to Stop PMC Wagner March, Start De-Escalation After Lukashenko's Mediation

Presidents Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in southern Russia, where Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin launched an... 24.06.2023, Sputnik International

Evgeny Prigozhin has agreed to halt his advance on Moscow after a mediation effort led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state media reported Saturday evening.Lukashenko's talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day Saturday, were agreed with Putin. "As a result, the parties agreed to to the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on Russian territory. Evgeny Prigozhin accepted President Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner's forces in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions," the report said.The report further indicated that "absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for resolving the situation" had been tabled, including "security guarantees for Wagner's fighters."

