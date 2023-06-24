International
Prigozhin Agrees to Stop PMC Wagner March, Start De-Escalation After Lukashenko's Mediation
Russia
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in southern Russia, where Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin launched an...
Evgeny Prigozhin has agreed to halt his advance on Moscow after a mediation effort led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state media reported Saturday evening.Lukashenko's talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day Saturday, were agreed with Putin. "As a result, the parties agreed to to the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on Russian territory. Evgeny Prigozhin accepted President Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner's forces in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions," the report said.The report further indicated that "absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for resolving the situation" had been tabled, including "security guarantees for Wagner's fighters."
17:14 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 24.06.2023)
Presidential palace in Minsk, Belarus. File photo.
Ilya Tsukanov
Multimedia
Заголовок открываемого материала