Prigozhin Agrees to Stop PMC Wagner March, Start De-Escalation After Lukashenko's Mediation
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in southern Russia, where Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin launched an... 24.06.2023, Sputnik International
russia
russia
pmc wagner
alexander lukashenko
Evgeny Prigozhin has agreed to halt his advance on Moscow after a mediation effort led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state media reported Saturday evening.Lukashenko's talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day Saturday, were agreed with Putin. "As a result, the parties agreed to to the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on Russian territory. Evgeny Prigozhin accepted President Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner's forces in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions," the report said.The report further indicated that "absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for resolving the situation" had been tabled, including "security guarantees for Wagner's fighters."
russia
russia, pmc wagner, alexander lukashenko
17:14 GMT 24.06.2023 (Updated: 17:29 GMT 24.06.2023)
Being updated
Presidents Putin and Lukashenko spoke by phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in southern Russia, where Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin launched an armed mutiny on Friday after accusing the Russian military of attacking his men. The Russian defense ministry denied the claims.
Evgeny Prigozhin has agreed to halt his advance on Moscow after a mediation effort led by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian state media reported Saturday evening.
Lukashenko's talks with Prigozhin, said to have stretched throughout the day Saturday, were agreed with Putin. "As a result, the parties agreed to to the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on Russian territory. Evgeny Prigozhin accepted President Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner's forces in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tensions," the report said.
The report further indicated that "absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for resolving the situation" had been tabled, including "security guarantees for Wagner's fighters."