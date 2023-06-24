https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/putin-delivers-address-following-wagner-coup-attempt-1111437263.html

Putin Delivers Address Following Wagner Coup Attempt

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering address to the nation on Saturday, June 24.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is delivering address to the nation on Saturday, June 24.On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

