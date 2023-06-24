https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/superlight-sports-airplane-crash-in-czech-republic-leaving-one-dead-1111446322.html
Superlight Sports Airplane Crash in Czech Republic Leaving One Dead
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - A superlight sports airplane has crashed near the Czech city of Havlickuv Brod, leaving its pilot dead, police spokeswoman Michaela Lebrova said on Saturday.
"According to the information we have, the plane caught fire immediately after the crash. There was one person in the plane, but the paramedics could not give him the necessary help because he died on the spot. The police and representatives of the civil aviation authority have begun to investigate the causes of the accident," Lebrova said.
This is the third accident involving ultralight sports aircraft in the Czech Republic in the last nine months, Lebrova said, with three people killed in the previous two accidents.