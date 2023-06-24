International
US Coast Guard Calls on NTSB to Aid Titan Implosion Probe
US Coast Guard Calls on NTSB to Aid Titan Implosion Probe
The US Coast Guard has asked the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist in the investigation into the implosion of the submersible Titan, US media reported on Friday.
The NTSB's Office of Marine Safety, in conjunction with the Coast Guard, will attempt to find the potential cause of the deep-sea catastrophe, media said, though the US Coast Guard will lead the investigation, which has been called a major marine casualty. The Canadian government also launched its own investigation into the incident on Friday, as Titan's support vessel was the Canadian-flagged Polar Prince. On Sunday, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.
US Coast Guard Calls on NTSB to Aid Titan Implosion Probe

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., flies over the French research vessel, L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod, Mass., during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., flies over the French research vessel, L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod, Mass., during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
© AP Photo / US Coast Guard
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Coast Guard has asked the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist in the investigation into the implosion of the submersible Titan, US media reported on Friday.
The NTSB's Office of Marine Safety, in conjunction with the Coast Guard, will attempt to find the potential cause of the deep-sea catastrophe, media said, though the US Coast Guard will lead the investigation, which has been called a major marine casualty.
The Canadian government also launched its own investigation into the incident on Friday, as Titan's support vessel was the Canadian-flagged Polar Prince.
On Sunday, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.
The US Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed on Thursday debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.

Hours after the USCG confirmed the submersible's implosion, reports surfaced detailing the US Navy detected the implosion hours into the Titan's mission. Although the specific's of the instrument were not laid out, it was described as a top secret underwater acoustic system.

