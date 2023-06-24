US Coast Guard Calls on NTSB to Aid Titan Implosion Probe

The US Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed on Thursday debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreckage consisted of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people on board the Titan are presumed dead.

Hours after the USCG confirmed the submersible's implosion, reports surfaced detailing the US Navy detected the implosion hours into the Titan's mission. Although the specific's of the instrument were not laid out, it was described as a top secret underwater acoustic system.