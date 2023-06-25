https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/air-raid-sirens-sound-in-kiev-parts-of-ukraine-1111464660.html

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Kiev, Parts of Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid warnings were issued in several regions of Ukraine late on Sunday night, including the capital city of Kiev, according to air raid... 25.06.2023, Sputnik International

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Cherkassy, Chernigov and Kiev, as well as the city of Kiev and the Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporozhye region, shortly before midnight, the ministry’s online map showed. Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the Ukraine-controlled Zaporozhye and Kherson, as well as the regions of Cherkassy and Poltava, on Sunday night. Blasts were also reported in the Kiev region. Later in the night, air raid alerts were issued in the regions of Kharkov, Kirovograd, Nikolaev and Odessa. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

