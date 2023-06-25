https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/china-completes-construction-of-its-longest-undersea-oil-and-gas-pipeline---report--1111454256.html
China Completes Construction of Its Longest Undersea Oil and Gas Pipeline - Report
The Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has recently finished construction of what appears to be the longest undersea natural gas and oil pipeline in the country. The pipeline now connects China's island province of Hainan with Shenhai-1, CNOOC's deep-sea semi-submersible gas platform located off the coast of the island in the South Shina Sea. According to Chinese media, the 115.5-kilometer pipeline became a "key transmission project" that now links the offshore extraction platform with the "onshore receiving station."Shenhai-1 has been touted by the CNOOC as the world's first deep-sea semi-submersible gas platform that was able to successfully operate during a typhoon while being run remotely. The new pipeline, which runs at a depth of up to 1,000 meters, is expected to help boost the Shenhai-1 gas field's annual output from three billion cubic meters to 4.5 billion cubic meters.
china
The new pipeline now links an offshore extraction platform operating at an undersea natural gas field in the South China Sea with an "onshore receiving station" on the Hainan Island.
The Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has recently finished construction of what appears to be the longest undersea natural gas and oil pipeline in the country.
The pipeline now connects China's island province of Hainan with Shenhai-1, CNOOC's deep-sea semi-submersible gas platform located off the coast of the island in the South Shina Sea.
According to Chinese media, the 115.5-kilometer pipeline became a "key transmission project" that now links the offshore extraction platform with the "onshore receiving station."
Shenhai-1 has been touted by the CNOOC as the world's first deep-sea semi-submersible gas platform that was able to successfully operate during a typhoon while being run remotely.
The new pipeline, which runs at a depth of up to 1,000 meters, is expected to help boost the Shenhai-1 gas field's annual output from three billion cubic meters to 4.5 billion cubic meters.