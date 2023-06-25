https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/former-greek-prime-minister-mitsotakis-party-wins-snap-elections-1111464393.html

Former Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis' Party Wins Snap Elections

The conservative party led by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won the 158 out of 300 seats in parliament.

Mitsotakis' party is followed by the left-wing opposition party Syriza with around 17.9% of the votes and 47 seats, with the Panhellenic Socialist Movement and the Communist Party of Greece receiving some 11.96% and 7.61% of the votes, respectively, the interior ministry added. A total of eight parties are expected to make it into the parliament, whereas only five parties managed to do so during the previous elections on May 21. Following the announcement of preliminary election results, Mitsotakis made a statement, vowing to transform the country over the next four years and improve life of Greek citizens. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said that he had called Mitsotakis to congratulate him on the election victory. The snap parliamentary elections were announced in late May after no party won an absolute majority in the parliament during the previous round on May 21. This time, the vote was held under the proportional party list system, in which several candidates are elected based on their position on the electoral list proposed by their party. The leading party is rewarded with up to 50 bonus seats.

