Fragmentation of World Economy Now Irreversible - Russia’s Representative at IMF

Russia's Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told Sputnik that the West's actions have led to the fragmentation of the world economy.

"The blatant use by the West as a weapon of international trade, finance, as well as the dollar and the euro itself, makes the fragmentation of the world economy not only inevitable, but also irreversible," Mozhin said. He pointed out that Western representatives at the IMF are trying to avoid this problem, and the leadership of the international organization cannot ignore the pressure that Western participants are exerting on it. As an example of the fragmentation of the world economy Mozhin mentioned the consequences of Western sanctions introduced against Russia.

