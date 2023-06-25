https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/lukashenko-holds-another-phone-call-with-putin-on-sunday-morning---reports-1111461574.html
Lukashenko Holds Another Phone Call With Putin on Sunday Morning - Reports
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had another telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday morning, a Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian leader, reported.
The channel did not give further details about the conversation between the two leaders. On Saturday, Lukashenko held two phone calls with Putin to discuss an attempted mutiny by the Wagner Group private military company in Russia.On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office announced that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.
