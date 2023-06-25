International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/situation-at-frontline-in-zaporozhye-region-stable-1111451902.html
Situation at Frontline in Zaporozhye Region Stable
Situation at Frontline in Zaporozhye Region Stable
he situation at the frontline in the Zaporozhye region remains stable and Ukrainian troops have not made any significant advances, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
2023-06-25T04:59+0000
2023-06-25T04:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_0:317:3072:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_27a84bf1b0df32922284e7dbc88a43ba.jpg
"The frontline in the Zaporozhye region is stable and is under the control of our troops. The enemy is making attempts to advance, fighting is underway in the gray zone and on a small section of the first line of defense, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold," Rogov said. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian agression. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0c/1111086924_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3929ec7ce8c7118a2c6064f8ff3a6ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, zaporozhye
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, zaporozhye

Situation at Frontline in Zaporozhye Region Stable

04:59 GMT 25.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia.
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Zaporozhye region territory, that has accessed Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The situation at the frontline in the Zaporozhye region remains stable and Ukrainian troops have not made any significant advances, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik.
"The frontline in the Zaporozhye region is stable and is under the control of our troops. The enemy is making attempts to advance, fighting is underway in the gray zone and on a small section of the first line of defense, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold," Rogov said.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian agression. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала