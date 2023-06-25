https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/taliban-leader-says-concrete-measures-taken-to-improve-status-of-women-in-afghanistan-1111464214.html

Taliban Leader Says 'Concrete Measures' Taken to Improve Status of Women in Afghanistan

The Taliban* have taken "concrete measures" to improve the status of women in Afghanistan and they have begun to be considered "free and dignified" human beings, Afghan supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said on Sunday.

"Under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, concrete measures have been taken to save women from many traditional oppressions, including forced marriages and their Sharia rights have been protected ... By issuing the six-article decree on women's rights, the status of women as a free and dignified human being has been restored," Akhundzada said in a statement. The Taliban leader stated the movement had succeeded in restoring Afghanistan's independence and strengthening "brotherhood and national unity" in the country, while eliminating "all kinds of prejudices such as race, language and religion. Afghanistan's territorial integrity has been preserved and all its borders are secure, he added. The Islamist group has restricted women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. In December, women were banned from working for nonprofit organizations.* Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

