Two Civilians Killed in Indian Attack in Kashmir Region - Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry

At least two civilians were killed and another injured in an attack from Indian forces on the Satwal sector in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Indian charge d’ affaires was summoned to the Pakistani foreign ministry on Saturday, according to the statement. Pakistan has voiced strong protest over the incident. Ties between India and Pakistan have been plagued by territorial disputes and cross-border hostilities in the contested Kashmir region. Pakistan and India have fought several wars over Kashmir since 1947. Tensions hit rock bottom in 2019 after the Indian government stripped the Jammu and Kashmir state of its special status and broke it up into two union territories. India controls the southern part of the Kashmir region, while Pakistan and China hold its northwestern and northeastern parts, respectively.

