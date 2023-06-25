https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/two-dead-over-dozen-injured-in-michigan-shooting-1111451181.html

Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured in Michigan Shooting

A shooting in Saginaw, Michigan resulted in the deaths of two people, with another 15 being transported to the hospital with injuries.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles," the Michigan State Police said in a Saturday statement. At least five different caliber weapons were used in the shooting at the street party in Saginaw, police said. The party had been promoted on social media. Law enforcement in Saginaw County had dispersed the party goers multiple times at different locations prior to the shooting, according to police. An investigation is underway.

