Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported

According to officials, UAF used MLRS to launch a rocket at the populated area in Donetsk.

2023-06-25T15:57+0000

The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk city center using Multiple Launch-Rocket System (MLRS), a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Militants struck highly populated areas near the city mall and civil registry.“We were in our apartment, we heard everything… somebody was screaming on the street, I heard. All windows were broken,” one witness told Sputnik.As a result of the shelling, an 18-year-old male was killed and several people were injured, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said. Russian launched its special military operation in order to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression after years of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian militants often target civilian infrastructure – a tactic generally considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.

