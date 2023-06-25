https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-city-center-casualties-reported-1111458486.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported
According to officials, UAF used MLRS to launch a rocket at the populated area in Donetsk.
2023-06-25T15:57+0000
2023-06-25T15:57+0000
2023-06-25T15:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
war crimes
donetsk
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_0:125:3227:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9acc2b8d060f0bdf691212b3f7a73bd5.jpg
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk city center using Multiple Launch-Rocket System (MLRS), a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Militants struck highly populated areas near the city mall and civil registry.“We were in our apartment, we heard everything… somebody was screaming on the street, I heard. All windows were broken,” one witness told Sputnik.As a result of the shelling, an 18-year-old male was killed and several people were injured, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said. Russian launched its special military operation in order to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression after years of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian militants often target civilian infrastructure – a tactic generally considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.
donetsk
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_232:0:2947:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b9f1e2c007617f01e9440e85dcad10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian militants, uaf war crimes, donestk shelling
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian militants, uaf war crimes, donestk shelling
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported
According to officials, the Ukrainain Armed Forces (UAF) used MLRS to launch a rocket at the populated area in Donetsk.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk city center using Multiple Launch-Rocket System (MLRS), a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Militants struck highly populated areas near the city mall and civil registry.
“We were in our apartment, we heard everything… somebody was screaming on the street, I heard. All windows were broken,” one witness told Sputnik.
As a result of the shelling, an 18-year-old male was killed and several people were injured, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.
Russian launched its special military operation in order to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression after years of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian militants often target civilian infrastructure – a tactic generally considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.