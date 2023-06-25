International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-city-center-casualties-reported-1111458486.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported
According to officials, UAF used MLRS to launch a rocket at the populated area in Donetsk.
2023-06-25T15:57+0000
2023-06-25T15:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
war crimes
donetsk
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_0:125:3227:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_9acc2b8d060f0bdf691212b3f7a73bd5.jpg
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk city center using Multiple Launch-Rocket System (MLRS), a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Militants struck highly populated areas near the city mall and civil registry.“We were in our apartment, we heard everything… somebody was screaming on the street, I heard. All windows were broken,” one witness told Sputnik.As a result of the shelling, an 18-year-old male was killed and several people were injured, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said. Russian launched its special military operation in order to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression after years of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian militants often target civilian infrastructure – a tactic generally considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.
donetsk
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/15/1048731564_232:0:2947:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_f1b9f1e2c007617f01e9440e85dcad10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian militants, uaf war crimes, donestk shelling
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian militants, uaf war crimes, donestk shelling

Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk City Center, Casualties Reported

15:57 GMT 25.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOVUkrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / GENYA SAVILOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
According to officials, the Ukrainain Armed Forces (UAF) used MLRS to launch a rocket at the populated area in Donetsk.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk city center using Multiple Launch-Rocket System (MLRS), a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Militants struck highly populated areas near the city mall and civil registry.
“We were in our apartment, we heard everything… somebody was screaming on the street, I heard. All windows were broken,” one witness told Sputnik.
As a result of the shelling, an 18-year-old male was killed and several people were injured, city Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.
Russian launched its special military operation in order to protect the people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression after years of diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. Ukrainian militants often target civilian infrastructure – a tactic generally considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала