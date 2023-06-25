https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/un-has-no-plans-to-discuss-situation-in-russia-for-now---reports-1111458815.html

UN Has No Plans to Discuss Situation in Russia for Now - Reports

The situation in Russia involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin will not be on the United Nations' agenda for the moment, the US news broadcaster reported.

The UN Secretary General's office and all five permanent members of the UN Security Council told the broadcaster they will not be discussing the recent developments in Russia. United Arab Emirates Ambassador and president of the UN Security Council Lana Zaki Nusseibeh told media that there were no requests for the body's action. On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents. Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. The spokesman added that the members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in Saturday's events would not be prosecuted, given their distinguished service during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

