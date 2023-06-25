International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Troops Take Out Ukrainian Stronghold
Watch Russian Troops Take Out Ukrainian Stronghold
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine. The footage, obtained from an unmanned aerial vehicle, shows a powerful explosion, with a massive cloud of smoke and dust rising into the sky. Shortly after, the same blast is seen on a video taken by an observer on the ground. Commenting on a clip, the ministry said that "after spotting the stronghold with Ukrainian militants and stocks of ammunition,” Russian forces hit it with high-precision weapons. According to the ministry, “as a result of the strike, the militants’ positions along with arms and munition had been completely destroyed.”
Russian Armed Forces have used high-precision weapons to obliterate a Ukrainian fortified area.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.
The footage, obtained from an unmanned aerial vehicle, shows a powerful explosion, with a massive cloud of smoke and dust rising into the sky. Shortly after, the same blast is seen on a video taken by an observer on the ground.
Commenting on a clip, the ministry said that "after spotting the stronghold with Ukrainian militants and stocks of ammunition,” Russian forces hit it with high-precision weapons. According to the ministry, “as a result of the strike, the militants’ positions along with arms and munition had been completely destroyed.”
