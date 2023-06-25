https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/watch-russian-troops-take-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1111453410.html

Watch Russian Troops Take Out Ukrainian Stronghold

Watch Russian Troops Take Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine. The footage, obtained from an unmanned aerial vehicle, shows a powerful explosion, with a massive cloud of smoke and dust rising into the sky. Shortly after, the same blast is seen on a video taken by an observer on the ground. Commenting on a clip, the ministry said that "after spotting the stronghold with Ukrainian militants and stocks of ammunition,” Russian forces hit it with high-precision weapons. According to the ministry, “as a result of the strike, the militants’ positions along with arms and munition had been completely destroyed.”

