Watch Russian Troops Take Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.
2023-06-25T09:49+0000
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine. The footage, obtained from an unmanned aerial vehicle, shows a powerful explosion, with a massive cloud of smoke and dust rising into the sky. Shortly after, the same blast is seen on a video taken by an observer on the ground. Commenting on a clip, the ministry said that "after spotting the stronghold with Ukrainian militants and stocks of ammunition,” Russian forces hit it with high-precision weapons. According to the ministry, “as a result of the strike, the militants’ positions along with arms and munition had been completely destroyed.”
09:49 GMT 25.06.2023 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 25.06.2023)
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of a Ukrainian army stronghold being destroyed near the town of Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.
The footage, obtained from an unmanned aerial vehicle, shows a powerful explosion, with a massive cloud of smoke and dust rising into the sky. Shortly after, the same blast is seen on a video taken by an observer on the ground.
Commenting on a clip, the ministry said that "after spotting the stronghold with Ukrainian militants and stocks of ammunition,” Russian forces hit it with high-precision weapons. According to the ministry, “as a result of the strike, the militants’ positions along with arms and munition had been completely destroyed.”