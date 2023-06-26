International
Beijing Condemns US Indictments of Chinese Persons on Fentanyl-Related Charges
Beijing Condemns US Indictments of Chinese Persons on Fentanyl-Related Charges
Beijing has denounced the arrest and indictment of Chinese nationals and companies on fentanyl-related charges and has voiced a strong protest to Washington, the Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday.
"US law enforcement personnel ensnared Chinese nationals through "sting operation" in a third country and blatantly pressed charges against Chinese entities and individuals. This seriously infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese nationals and companies concerned," the statement said. "China strongly condemns this move. The Chinese embassy in the United States has lodged serious démarches and strong protest to the US side." On Friday, the US Justice Department announced that it has charged four China-based firms and eight employees for allegedly trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States.Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller highly sought by US consumers – and not only for medical purposes. Opioid overdoses kills 130 Americans each day. This legally prescribed drug claims more lives in US annually than AIDS, melanoma and armed violence, according to CDC data.
Beijing Condemns US Indictments of Chinese Persons on Fentanyl-Related Charges

15:58 GMT 26.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Beijing has denounced the arrest and indictment of Chinese nationals and companies on fentanyl-related charges and has voiced a strong protest to Washington, the Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement on Monday.
"US law enforcement personnel ensnared Chinese nationals through "sting operation" in a third country and blatantly pressed charges against Chinese entities and individuals. This seriously infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese nationals and companies concerned," the statement said. "China strongly condemns this move. The Chinese embassy in the United States has lodged serious démarches and strong protest to the US side."
On Friday, the US Justice Department announced that it has charged four China-based firms and eight employees for allegedly trafficking fentanyl precursor chemicals into the United States.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller highly sought by US consumers – and not only for medical purposes. Opioid overdoses kills 130 Americans each day.
This legally prescribed drug claims more lives in US annually than AIDS, melanoma and armed violence, according to CDC data.
