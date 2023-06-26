https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/counter-terrorist-operation-regime-lifted-in-moscow-moscow-region-1111467179.html

Counter-Terrorism Operation Regime Lifted in Russian Capital & Moscow Region

The legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Monday.

"We have lifted all restrictions related to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. On Saturday, June 24, a counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region in order to prevent any possible terrorist acts related to the events surrounding the (PMC) Wagner private military company. At present, the situation in the Moscow Region is stable, the statement read, adding that the temporary restrictive measures in force on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region have been also lifted.The counter-terrorism operation regime was also dropped in Russia's Voronezh Region, which had also been put under these restrictions, the local office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.

