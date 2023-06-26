https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/counter-terrorist-operation-regime-lifted-in-moscow-moscow-region-1111467179.html
Counter-Terrorism Operation Regime Lifted in Russian Capital & Moscow Region
Counter-Terrorism Operation Regime Lifted in Russian Capital & Moscow Region
The legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Monday.
2023-06-26T06:26+0000
2023-06-26T06:26+0000
2023-06-26T07:46+0000
russia
prigozhin armed mutiny attempt
moscow
counter-terrorism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105735/24/1057352462_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d78cc137c17ca1a3ec45e110076968e0.jpg
"We have lifted all restrictions related to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. On Saturday, June 24, a counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region in order to prevent any possible terrorist acts related to the events surrounding the (PMC) Wagner private military company. At present, the situation in the Moscow Region is stable, the statement read, adding that the temporary restrictive measures in force on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region have been also lifted.The counter-terrorism operation regime was also dropped in Russia's Voronezh Region, which had also been put under these restrictions, the local office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105735/24/1057352462_321:0:3052:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8623a36a9059216485a1e91a4fc11a49.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia national antiterrorism committee, counter-terrorism, prigozhin mutiny attempt, moscow counter-terrorism
russia national antiterrorism committee, counter-terrorism, prigozhin mutiny attempt, moscow counter-terrorism
Counter-Terrorism Operation Regime Lifted in Russian Capital & Moscow Region
06:26 GMT 26.06.2023 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 26.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The counter-terrorism operation measures imposed on Saturday have been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow Region, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Monday.
"We have lifted all restrictions related to the introduction of the counter-terrorist operation regime," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
On Saturday, June 24, a counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in the Russian capital and the Moscow Region in order to prevent any possible terrorist acts related to the events surrounding the (PMC) Wagner private military company
.
"Given the absence of threats to the life, health, property and other legally protected interests of the people, the head of the counter-terrorist operation, the head of the FSB of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region decided to cancel the counter-terrorist operation legal regime in Moscow and the Moscow region from 09:00 [local time, 06:00 GMT] on June 26, 2023, the NAC said in a statement.
At present, the situation in the Moscow Region is stable, the statement read, adding that the temporary restrictive measures in force on the territory of Moscow and the Moscow Region have been also lifted.
The counter-terrorism operation regime was also dropped in Russia's Voronezh Region, which had also been put under these restrictions, the local office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik.