Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny
Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.He also thanked Wagner Group members who ultimately refused to cross the final line and initiate an internecine conflict in Russia that would have been the desired outcome for entities such as the “neo-Nazis in Kiev” and their Western sponsors.
Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny

Earlier on June 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech about the recent events involving the PMC Wagner Group and its aborted mutiny.
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.
He also thanked Wagner Group members who ultimately refused to cross the final line and initiate an internecine conflict in Russia that would have been the desired outcome for entities such as the "neo-Nazis in Kiev" and their Western sponsors.
