https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/full-video-putins-statement-on-aftermath-of-wagners-aborted-mutiny-1111482658.html
Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny
Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.
2023-06-26T20:52+0000
2023-06-26T20:52+0000
2023-06-26T20:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
wagner aborted mutiny
speech
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111482790_0:0:967:544_1920x0_80_0_0_57cfc0b37264788120c8e0c0e3133a96.jpg
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.He also thanked Wagner Group members who ultimately refused to cross the final line and initiate an internecine conflict in Russia that would have been the desired outcome for entities such as the “neo-Nazis in Kiev” and their Western sponsors.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111482790_122:0:847:544_1920x0_80_0_0_63a1870695899b26ef1f2d235bb801d7.jpg
The full video of Vladimir Putin's urgent address
The full video of Vladimir Putin's urgent address
2023-06-26T20:52+0000
true
PT5M17S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, pmc wagner group, wagner group's aborted mutiny
russian president vladimir putin, pmc wagner group, wagner group's aborted mutiny
Full Video: Putin's Statement on Aftermath of Wagner's Aborted Mutiny
Earlier on June 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech about the recent events involving the PMC Wagner Group and its aborted mutiny.
In his address from the Kremlin, Putin praised the people of Russia who consolidated in the face of this threat, as well as soldiers and law enforcement officers who stood in the way of the mutineers.
He also thanked Wagner Group members who ultimately refused to cross the final line and initiate an internecine conflict in Russia that would have been the desired outcome for entities such as the “neo-Nazis in Kiev” and their Western sponsors.