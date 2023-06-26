https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/idaho-prosecutors-seek-death-penalty-against-alleged-quadruple-murderer-1111484036.html

Idaho Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Alleged Quadruple Murderer

Idaho Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Alleged Quadruple Murderer

The US state of Idaho will seek the death penalty against the 28-year-old suspect accused of the murder of four college students last year, prosecutors said in a court notice.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in December in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to the accusations. "The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of capital sentence," the court notice, filed Monday, said.The case appears to include aggravating circumstances under Idaho law, including multiple murders committed, utter disregard for human life, and a "propensity to commit murder" which will constitute a continuing threat to society, the notice said. The state will continue to review additional information and reserves the right to amend or withdraw the notice, prosecutors added. Earlier this month, defense attorneys representing Kohberger said in a court filing that there is "no connection" between Kohberger and the murder victims. The defense team posits that DNA data purportedly obtained by the prosecution has provided "precious little" and that the state is withholding evidence related to their case. Prosecutors charged Kohberger based on DNA evidence purportedly recovered from the scene of the crime, as well as digital forensics linking his car and phone to the area near where the murders occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit. Kohberger has reasons to be "extremely suspicious" of the investigative genetic genealogy methods used in the case, the defense filing said.

