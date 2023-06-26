International
Sputnik International
Kiev, UNESCO Agree to Take Church Relics Out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Russian Intel Reveals
Kiev, UNESCO Agree to Take Church Relics Out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Russian Intel Reveals
Ukraine and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on taking out Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and transfer them to Western countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and representatives of UNESCO on taking Christian valuables, including holy relics, out of the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and their subsequent transfer to the museums of Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'rescuing from Russian missile strikes,'" the SVR said in a statement. An inventory of church property was carried out, and finances were allocated for the transportation of Christian valuables from Ukraine to Europe, the statement said, adding that transport was also prepared. "There is no doubt that the return of the relics is not included in the plans of the West and the Kiev junta subject to it," the statement added.Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy claims that there are no plans to remove the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra relics or transfer them to Western countries.
09:49 GMT 26.06.2023 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 26.06.2023)
A lamp containing the Holy Fire delivered from Jerusalem to the Holy Resurrection Church near the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. File photo.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on taking out Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and transfer them to Western countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and representatives of UNESCO on taking Christian valuables, including holy relics, out of the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and their subsequent transfer to the museums of Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'rescuing from Russian missile strikes,'" the SVR said in a statement.
Ukrainian Orthodox Church parishioners and priests gather for service at the Kiev-Perchersk Lavra, one of the holiest shrines of Orthodoxy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2023
World
No Sympathy For The Devil: Ukrainian Orthodox Church Defiant Against 'Godless' Zelensky Regime
31 March, 14:55 GMT
An inventory of church property was carried out, and finances were allocated for the transportation of Christian valuables from Ukraine to Europe, the statement said, adding that transport was also prepared.
"There is no doubt that the return of the relics is not included in the plans of the West and the Kiev junta subject to it," the statement added.
Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy claims that there are no plans to remove the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra relics or transfer them to Western countries.
