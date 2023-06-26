https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/kiev-unesco-agree-to-take-church-relics-out-of-kiev-pechersk-lavra-russian-intel-reveals-1111469338.html

Kiev, UNESCO Agree to Take Church Relics Out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Russian Intel Reveals

Kiev, UNESCO Agree to Take Church Relics Out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Russian Intel Reveals

Ukraine and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have reached an agreement on taking out Christian valuables, including holy relics, from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and transfer them to Western countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

2023-06-26T09:49+0000

2023-06-26T09:49+0000

2023-06-26T10:05+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

christianity

persecution of christians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108292784_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7f716c636aeaf50aba05c65c0c52179.jpg

"According to the SVR, an agreement has been reached between the Kiev authorities and representatives of UNESCO on taking Christian valuables, including holy relics, out of the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, and their subsequent transfer to the museums of Italy, France, Germany and the Vatican under the pretext of 'rescuing from Russian missile strikes,'" the SVR said in a statement. An inventory of church property was carried out, and finances were allocated for the transportation of Christian valuables from Ukraine to Europe, the statement said, adding that transport was also prepared. "There is no doubt that the return of the relics is not included in the plans of the West and the Kiev junta subject to it," the statement added.Meanwhile, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy claims that there are no plans to remove the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra relics or transfer them to Western countries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230331/no-sympathy-for-devil-ukrainian-orthodox-church-defiant-against-godless-zelensky-regime-1108993120.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev-pechersk lavra, ukrainian crisis, persecution of christians, kiev crimes