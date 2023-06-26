International
President Putin Delivers Statement
President Putin Delivers Statement
Previously, President Putin addressed the nation on Saturday afternoon to comment on the situation related to the aborted Wagner mutiny. 26.06.2023
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is making an announcement on Monday, June 26.Earlier in the evening, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would make several important statements soon.
News
Putin's speech
Putin's speech
