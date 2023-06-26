https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/president-putin-delivers-statement-1111479237.html
Previously, President Putin addressed the nation on Saturday afternoon to comment on the situation related to the aborted Wagner mutiny. 26.06.2023, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is making an announcement on Monday, June 26.Earlier in the evening, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would make several important statements soon.
News
Previously, President Putin addressed the nation on Saturday afternoon to comment on the situation related to the aborted Wagner mutiny.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is making an announcement on Monday, June 26.
Earlier in the evening, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would make several important statements soon.