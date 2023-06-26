https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/putin-extends-response-measures-to-russian-oil-price-cap-until-year-end-1111471948.html

Putin Extends Response Measures to Russian Oil Price Cap Until Year-End

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended response measures to the oil price cap imposed by the Western nations until the end of 2023, according to a decree published on Monday.

The response measures were set to expire on July 1, but the Monday decree now indicates a new deadline of December 31.Following the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine last year, the United States and its allies imposed a large number of economic sanctions against Russia, including the ones targeting Russian energy exports.Claiming the need to cut Moscow’s revenues from exporting oil, the US and EU moved to impose a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, threatening to punish parties who would purchase oil from Russia at a higher price.In response, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned that Russia would not trade its oil with any country who would subscribe to any such price cap measure, while Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this was contrary to its own interests.

