Qatari Emir Expresses Support For Putin Over Wagner Mutiny Attempt

11:06 GMT 26.06.2023 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 26.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with events of June 24 involving the Wagner Group private military company, the Kremlin said.
"At the initiative of the Qatari side, Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani... The Qatari leader expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the events of June 24,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
On June 23, PMC Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a missile strike against Wagner camp. The Russian Ministry of Defense debunked these allegations, but shortly afterward, a contingent of Wagner forces seized control over several civil service buildings in Rostov-on-Don, and started a march on Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a TV address to the nation, dubbing Wagner head actions as armed mutiny and treason. Later in the day, Putin agreed to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko's mediation with Prigozhin, which lasted throughout Saturday. As a result of the talks, Prigozhin stopped the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and ordered them to return to field camps.