https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-jets-escort-uk-reconnaissance-aircraft-fighters-over-black-sea-1111479054.html

Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea

Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea.

2023-06-26T17:25+0000

2023-06-26T17:25+0000

2023-06-26T17:25+0000

military

black sea

military aircraft

intercept

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111478895_0:0:971:546_1920x0_80_0_0_430a93f2369fd254ffe7abb7c394ddcb.jpg

According to the center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace. The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF. "When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

The Ministry of Defense has published footage taken from a Russian aircraft The Ministry of Defense has published footage taken from a Russian aircraft 2023-06-26T17:25+0000 true PT0M13S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

su-27, uk aircraft intercepted