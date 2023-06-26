https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/russian-jets-escort-uk-reconnaissance-aircraft-fighters-over-black-sea-1111479054.html
Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea
Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea
Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea.
2023-06-26T17:25+0000
2023-06-26T17:25+0000
2023-06-26T17:25+0000
military
black sea
military aircraft
intercept
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111478895_0:0:971:546_1920x0_80_0_0_430a93f2369fd254ffe7abb7c394ddcb.jpg
According to the center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace. The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF. "When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111478895_122:0:850:546_1920x0_80_0_0_0975998de2fce341105b90f34602cfb9.jpg
The Ministry of Defense has published footage taken from a Russian aircraft
The Ministry of Defense has published footage taken from a Russian aircraft
2023-06-26T17:25+0000
true
PT0M13S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
su-27, uk aircraft intercepted
su-27, uk aircraft intercepted
Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.
According to the center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.
The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF.
"When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.