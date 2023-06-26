https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/threat-of-nuclear-war-on-korean-peninsula-increasing-pyongyang-warns-1111465086.html

Threat of Nuclear War on Korean Peninsula Increasing, Pyongyang Warns

North Korean foreign ministry institute for American Studies warned that the Korean peninsula is on "the brink of a nuclear war" thanks to the actions of Washington.

The report says that the United States is encroaching upon the sovereignty and security of North Korea more persistently this year, something that Pyongyang can no longer tolerate. The report slams Washington and South Korea for their "delusional anti-communist military confrontation" and "rhetorical threats" and says that a war on the peninsula would "rapidly expand into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world," causing "the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences." The North Korean foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies warned that Pyongyang will continue to boost its self-defense capabilities if Washington persists with its hostile policy against North Korea.

