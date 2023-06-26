International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/threat-of-nuclear-war-on-korean-peninsula-increasing-pyongyang-warns-1111465086.html
Threat of Nuclear War on Korean Peninsula Increasing, Pyongyang Warns
Threat of Nuclear War on Korean Peninsula Increasing, Pyongyang Warns
North Korean foreign ministry institute for American Studies warned that the Korean peninsula is on "the brink of a nuclear war" thanks to the actions of Washington.
2023-06-26T03:30+0000
2023-06-26T03:30+0000
world
pyongyang
south korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
yonhap
washington
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110896073_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e8a8e2e1b97c2d991e78703f9cdfc7.jpg
The report says that the United States is encroaching upon the sovereignty and security of North Korea more persistently this year, something that Pyongyang can no longer tolerate. The report slams Washington and South Korea for their "delusional anti-communist military confrontation" and "rhetorical threats" and says that a war on the peninsula would "rapidly expand into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world," causing "the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences." The North Korean foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies warned that Pyongyang will continue to boost its self-defense capabilities if Washington persists with its hostile policy against North Korea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/trumps-north-korea-efforts-were-sabotaged-by-washingtons-unpalatable-proposals--naysaying--1111110939.html
pyongyang
south korea
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110896073_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3746e4b7fcaa8c936a83c36a8e6a7ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, korean war, nuclear war, tensions in korea
north korea, korean war, nuclear war, tensions in korea

Threat of Nuclear War on Korean Peninsula Increasing, Pyongyang Warns

03:30 GMT 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankView of Kim Il-sung Square and the Grand People's Study House from the observation deck of the Juche Tower in Pyongyang.
View of Kim Il-sung Square and the Grand People's Study House from the observation deck of the Juche Tower in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States are pushing the Korean peninsula to "the brink of a nuclear war," the North Korean foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies warned in a report on Monday.
The report says that the United States is encroaching upon the sovereignty and security of North Korea more persistently this year, something that Pyongyang can no longer tolerate.
"...bellicose moves of the U.S. have pushed the military tensions on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia already plunged into an extremely unstable situation closer to the brink of a nuclear war," the report, released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), says, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.
The report slams Washington and South Korea for their "delusional anti-communist military confrontation" and "rhetorical threats" and says that a war on the peninsula would "rapidly expand into a world war and a thermonuclear war unprecedented in the world," causing "the most catastrophic and irreversible consequences."
n this June 12, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim’s fifth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his ambitious diplomatic outreach that has included summits with the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Russia in the past year and a half. Experts say Kim is attempting to form a united front with North Korea’s main ally China to strengthen his leverage in the stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2023
Analysis
Trump’s North Korea Efforts Were ‘Sabotaged’ by Washington’s ‘Unpalatable Proposals & Naysaying’
13 June, 15:46 GMT
The North Korean foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies warned that Pyongyang will continue to boost its self-defense capabilities if Washington persists with its hostile policy against North Korea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала