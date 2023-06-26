https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/ukrainian-counteroffensive-is-a-suicide-mission-1111470246.html

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former US Marine Intel officer and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter about why the Ukrainian counteroffensive is turning into a “suicide mission”, NATO’s role in planning this debacle, and what the Ukraine conflict can teach us about the future of warfare.

“At some point in time, rhetoric collides with reality, and reality will crush rhetoric every step of the way,” Scott Ritter said. “So, [US Secretary of Defense] Lloyd Austin can say whatever he wants, but it's not going to change the outcome on the battlefield. NATO can get together and talk about how resolutely they're going to support the Ukrainians, but the Ukrainians need massive quantities of ammunition. NATO doesn't have that and they can't produce it, so Ukraine's not going to get it.”We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

