https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/unsc-to-discuss-situation-around-nord-stream-probe-on-june-27-russian-mission-1111477407.html

UNSC to Discuss Situation Around Nord Stream Probe on June 27 - Russian Mission

UNSC to Discuss Situation Around Nord Stream Probe on June 27 - Russian Mission

The UN Security Council will hold another meeting to address the situation with the investigation into the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline on June 27.

2023-06-26T16:46+0000

2023-06-26T16:46+0000

2023-06-26T16:46+0000

world

nord stream

pipeline

destruction

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346542_0:44:839:516_1920x0_80_0_0_e291252f9a9c4c28bc6fce9ff4486ffc.jpg

"Today, we asked for another UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation with the undermining of the Nord Stream. We'll draw the attention of our colleagues to the fact that they are bringing everyone just short of tourists to the place of the explosion, and the Danish, German or Swedish authorities still do not provide information to the UN Security Council on the progress of the investigation," Polyansky said. In September 2022, a series of explosions caused serious damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 underwater pipelines on the bottom of the Baltic Sea, rendering inoperable the pipes that were designed to ship Russian natural gas directly to Germany.The destruction of the pipelines occurred mere months after US President Joe Biden promised in February 2022 that if Russia sends its troops into Ukraine, the US "will bring an end" to Nord Stream.In February 2023, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that this act of sabotage was carried out by the United States at Biden's behest with Norway's assistance. According to him and his sources, US divers planted explosive charges on the pipelines in summer of 2022 under the cover of NATO naval drills in the Baltic Sea, with the charges being detonated remotely weeks later to avoid suspicion.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nord stream sabotage, nord stream explosions investigation