US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan Arrives in Vietnamese Port of Da Nang

The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has arrived in the Vietnamese port of Da Nang as part of Washington's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Hanoi, the US navy said on Monday.

This is the first visit of USS Ronald Reagan to Vietnam since the normalization of relations between the two countries in 1995, the US embassy in Vietnam added. The program of the visit will include meetings between the US and Vietnamese military, sports and cultural events, as well as concerts by the US's seventh fleet band. The visit of the US military will last five days, regional news agency reported.

