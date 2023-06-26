https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/us-coast-guard-starts-investigation-into-titan-implosion-1111464798.html

US Coast Guard Starts Investigation Into Titan Implosion

US Coast Guard Starts Investigation Into Titan Implosion

The US Coast Guard has started its investigation into the Titan Submarine, which imploded with five individuals on board while exploring the Titanic

2023-06-26T01:17+0000

2023-06-26T01:17+0000

2023-06-26T01:17+0000

americas

us coast guard

canada

titan

atlantic ocean

titanic

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111436820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5146cb2f947c4f9d41a84a46081238.jpg

Mauger told reporters on Sunday that the Coast Guard had officially formed a commission to investigate the disaster and the deaths of five people on board. Mauger said that Capt. Jason Neubauer was going to be the chief investigator. On Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said authorities had launched an investigation into the destruction of the Titan submersible in Atlantic Ocean waters, and the US Coast Guard later added that it would join and lead the probe. On June 18, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was made up of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/canadian-police-probe-circumstances-behind-death-of-five-on-board-titan-sub-1111452726.html

americas

canada

titan

atlantic ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

titanic sub, investigation, titan sub