https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/us-coast-guard-starts-investigation-into-titan-implosion-1111464798.html
US Coast Guard Starts Investigation Into Titan Implosion
US Coast Guard Starts Investigation Into Titan Implosion
The US Coast Guard has started its investigation into the Titan Submarine, which imploded with five individuals on board while exploring the Titanic
2023-06-26T01:17+0000
2023-06-26T01:17+0000
2023-06-26T01:17+0000
americas
us coast guard
canada
titan
atlantic ocean
titanic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111436820_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3b5146cb2f947c4f9d41a84a46081238.jpg
Mauger told reporters on Sunday that the Coast Guard had officially formed a commission to investigate the disaster and the deaths of five people on board. Mauger said that Capt. Jason Neubauer was going to be the chief investigator. On Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said authorities had launched an investigation into the destruction of the Titan submersible in Atlantic Ocean waters, and the US Coast Guard later added that it would join and lead the probe. On June 18, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was made up of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/canadian-police-probe-circumstances-behind-death-of-five-on-board-titan-sub-1111452726.html
americas
canada
titan
atlantic ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/18/1111436820_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65d0442b05971a3bb2fea70e6b86d851.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
titanic sub, investigation, titan sub
titanic sub, investigation, titan sub
US Coast Guard Starts Investigation Into Titan Implosion
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Coast Guard has started an investigation into the tragic accident involving the Titan submersible, US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said.
Mauger told reporters on Sunday that the Coast Guard had officially formed a commission to investigate the disaster and the deaths of five people on board.
Mauger said that Capt. Jason Neubauer was going to be the chief investigator.
"My primary goal is to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide," Neubauer told reporters, adding that investigators will work on gathering evidence into the cause of the implosion.
On Friday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said authorities had launched an investigation into the destruction of the Titan submersible in Atlantic Ocean waters, and the US Coast Guard later added that it would join and lead the probe.
On June 18, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.
On Thursday, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was made up of pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.