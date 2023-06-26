https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/watch-russian-iskander-ballistic-missile-system-send-special-delivery-to-ukrainian-forces-1111471124.html

Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces

A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.

No matter how many air defense systems the US and its allies supply to Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles continue to rain upon strategic targets deep in the territory controlled by Zelensky’s regime.A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.In the footage, the Iskander missile system can be seen emerging from a concealed position and moving to a designated launch area.Upon arrival, the missile launcher’s crew quickly finishes all the necessary preparations, to unload their deadly payload once the order is given.

