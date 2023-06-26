https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/watch-russian-iskander-ballistic-missile-system-send-special-delivery-to-ukrainian-forces-1111471124.html
Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.
2023-06-26T13:24+0000
2023-06-26T13:24+0000
2023-06-26T13:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
iskander ballistic missile
missile launch
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111469753_15:0:831:459_1920x0_80_0_0_853698f226dea0941d13c37fe425064d.jpg
No matter how many air defense systems the US and its allies supply to Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles continue to rain upon strategic targets deep in the territory controlled by Zelensky’s regime.A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.In the footage, the Iskander missile system can be seen emerging from a concealed position and moving to a designated launch area.Upon arrival, the missile launcher’s crew quickly finishes all the necessary preparations, to unload their deadly payload once the order is given.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111469753_117:0:729:459_1920x0_80_0_0_f0cfcc1fc564ffa2d87fc51b53d7cf55.jpg
Russian Iskander tactical missile system
Russian Iskander tactical missile system
2023-06-26T13:24+0000
true
PT1M47S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iskander missiles, russian iskander ballistic missile during special operation in ukraine
iskander missiles, russian iskander ballistic missile during special operation in ukraine
Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
The Ukrainian conflict has, among other things, highlighted the formidable might and destructive power of the Russian artillery and ballistic missile systems, which have inflicted significant damage upon Kiev regime forces.
No matter how many air defense systems the US and its allies supply to Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles continue to rain upon strategic targets deep in the territory controlled by Zelensky’s regime.
A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.
In the footage, the Iskander missile system can be seen emerging from a concealed position and moving to a designated launch area.
Upon arrival, the missile launcher’s crew quickly finishes all the necessary preparations, to unload their deadly payload once the order is given.