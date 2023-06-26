International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces
A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.
No matter how many air defense systems the US and its allies supply to Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles continue to rain upon strategic targets deep in the territory controlled by Zelensky’s regime.A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.In the footage, the Iskander missile system can be seen emerging from a concealed position and moving to a designated launch area.Upon arrival, the missile launcher’s crew quickly finishes all the necessary preparations, to unload their deadly payload once the order is given.
iskander missiles, russian iskander ballistic missile during special operation in ukraine

Watch Russian Iskander Ballistic Missile System Send 'Special Delivery' to Ukrainian Forces

13:24 GMT 26.06.2023
The Ukrainian conflict has, among other things, highlighted the formidable might and destructive power of the Russian artillery and ballistic missile systems, which have inflicted significant damage upon Kiev regime forces.
No matter how many air defense systems the US and its allies supply to Kiev, Russian ballistic missiles continue to rain upon strategic targets deep in the territory controlled by Zelensky’s regime.
A short video released online by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows one of the Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems in action.
In the footage, the Iskander missile system can be seen emerging from a concealed position and moving to a designated launch area.
Upon arrival, the missile launcher’s crew quickly finishes all the necessary preparations, to unload their deadly payload once the order is given.
