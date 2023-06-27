International
All Living US Presidents Except Trump Are Direct Descendants of Slaveholders - Report
All Living US Presidents Except Trump Are Direct Descendants of Slaveholders - Report
27.06.2023
americas
donald trump
george w. bush
jimmy carter
senate
congress
us president
slavery
descendants
Former Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and current President Joe Biden are all descendants of ancestors who owned slaves at one point, a genealogical report of the US political elite said. In addition, of the 536 members of the last sitting Congress, at least 100 members come from slaveholders, with 28 members of the Senate having at least one slaveholder ancestor. The list includes politicians such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). Moreover, two out of the nine sitting US Supreme Court justices, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, descend from slaveholders. US media also found that 11 US states have governors who can trace their families to slaveholders.
20:03 GMT 27.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – All living former presidents of the United States, with the exception of Donald Trump, and at least 118 influential US leaders are direct descendants of individuals who owned slaves, US media reported on Tuesday.
Former Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and current President Joe Biden are all descendants of ancestors who owned slaves at one point, a genealogical report of the US political elite said.
In addition, of the 536 members of the last sitting Congress, at least 100 members come from slaveholders, with 28 members of the Senate having at least one slaveholder ancestor.
The list includes politicians such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
Moreover, two out of the nine sitting US Supreme Court justices, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, descend from slaveholders.
US media also found that 11 US states have governors who can trace their families to slaveholders.
