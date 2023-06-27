https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/beijing-warns-not-to-politicize-economies-as-us-eu-seek-to-de-risk-chinese-supply-chains--1111488795.html

Beijing Warns Not to Politicize Economies as US, EU Seek ‘to De-Risk’ Chinese Supply Chains

Beijing Warns Not to Politicize Economies as US, EU Seek ‘to De-Risk’ Chinese Supply Chains

The European Commission earlier rolled out a "de-risking" strategy aimed at developing a resilient economy that is less reliant on China in terms of critical technologies.

2023-06-27T10:16+0000

2023-06-27T10:16+0000

2023-06-27T10:16+0000

economy

china

us

european union (eu)

economy

strategy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111489348_170:0:3306:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_2def4b8d737aec2f909cae2a04aa616c.jpg

China’s Premier Li Qiang has warned countries against attempts to politicize their economies amid efforts by the US and Europe to “de-risk” supply chains involving the PRC.“We should oppose the politicization of economic issues and work together to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, smooth and secure,” the Chinese premier added.He projected a positive outlook for the Chinese economy, reassuring investors that his country is “fully confident and capable” of developing stable and high-quality growth over the long-term. According to Li, China would “roll out more practical and effective measures” related to expanding domestic demand and stimulating market growth.“Governments and relevant organizations should not overreach themselves. Still less, overstretch the concept of risk or turn it into an ideological tool,” the Chinese premier warned.He said that “some in the West are hyping up the so-called phraseologies of reducing dependencies and de-risking”, adding that “These two concepts, I would say, are false propositions.”“As economic globalization has already made the world economy an integral whole where everyone’s interests are closely entwined, countries are interdependent, interconnected with each other, on their economies. We can enable each other’s success,” Li pointed out.A "de-risking" strategy is designed to increase scrutiny of foreign direct investments, exert export controls to tackle "economic coercion" and address risks in industries that have military applications such as quantum computing, advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. While the strategy does not mention China by name, its language reflects criticism frequently leveled at Beijing by Europe and the US over supply chains.Li was quick to comment on the strategy, saying, “the concept of de-risking, on the face of it, seems fine. But de-risking must not be [applied] in a generalized manner. This concept shall contain clear definition and boundaries. We think both sides should avoid expand this concept.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/yellen-reportedly-plans-visit-to-china-in-july-amid-us-investment-curbs-on-beijing-1111483605.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/china-eu-ramp-up-high-level-exchanges-amid-noise-from-us-1110265676.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

chinese premier li qiang, eu’s new economic security strategy, us-chinese relations, foreign investments