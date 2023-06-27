International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/beijing-warns-not-to-politicize-economies-as-us-eu-seek-to-de-risk-chinese-supply-chains--1111488795.html
Beijing Warns Not to Politicize Economies as US, EU Seek ‘to De-Risk’ Chinese Supply Chains
Beijing Warns Not to Politicize Economies as US, EU Seek ‘to De-Risk’ Chinese Supply Chains
The European Commission earlier rolled out a "de-risking" strategy aimed at developing a resilient economy that is less reliant on China in terms of critical technologies.
2023-06-27T10:16+0000
2023-06-27T10:16+0000
economy
china
us
european union (eu)
economy
strategy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111489348_170:0:3306:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_2def4b8d737aec2f909cae2a04aa616c.jpg
China’s Premier Li Qiang has warned countries against attempts to politicize their economies amid efforts by the US and Europe to “de-risk” supply chains involving the PRC.“We should oppose the politicization of economic issues and work together to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, smooth and secure,” the Chinese premier added.He projected a positive outlook for the Chinese economy, reassuring investors that his country is “fully confident and capable” of developing stable and high-quality growth over the long-term. According to Li, China would “roll out more practical and effective measures” related to expanding domestic demand and stimulating market growth.“Governments and relevant organizations should not overreach themselves. Still less, overstretch the concept of risk or turn it into an ideological tool,” the Chinese premier warned.He said that “some in the West are hyping up the so-called phraseologies of reducing dependencies and de-risking”, adding that “These two concepts, I would say, are false propositions.”“As economic globalization has already made the world economy an integral whole where everyone’s interests are closely entwined, countries are interdependent, interconnected with each other, on their economies. We can enable each other’s success,” Li pointed out.A "de-risking" strategy is designed to increase scrutiny of foreign direct investments, exert export controls to tackle "economic coercion" and address risks in industries that have military applications such as quantum computing, advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. While the strategy does not mention China by name, its language reflects criticism frequently leveled at Beijing by Europe and the US over supply chains.Li was quick to comment on the strategy, saying, “the concept of de-risking, on the face of it, seems fine. But de-risking must not be [applied] in a generalized manner. This concept shall contain clear definition and boundaries. We think both sides should avoid expand this concept.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/yellen-reportedly-plans-visit-to-china-in-july-amid-us-investment-curbs-on-beijing-1111483605.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/china-eu-ramp-up-high-level-exchanges-amid-noise-from-us-1110265676.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111489348_562:0:2914:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_2c4ebd5107fb185067f2a05ec3299475.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese premier li qiang, eu’s new economic security strategy, us-chinese relations, foreign investments
chinese premier li qiang, eu’s new economic security strategy, us-chinese relations, foreign investments

Beijing Warns Not to Politicize Economies as US, EU Seek ‘to De-Risk’ Chinese Supply Chains

10:16 GMT 27.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALLA Chinese (R) and EU flag. File photo
A Chinese (R) and EU flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The European Commission earlier rolled out a "de-risking" strategy aimed at developing a resilient economy that is less reliant on China in terms of critical technology.
China’s Premier Li Qiang has warned countries against attempts to politicize their economies amid efforts by the US and Europe to “de-risk” supply chains involving the PRC.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, Li said that “The invisible barriers put up by some people in recent years are becoming widespread and pushing the world into fragmentation and even confrontation.”
“We should oppose the politicization of economic issues and work together to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, smooth and secure,” the Chinese premier added.
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
World
Yellen Reportedly Plans Visit to China in July Amid US Investment Curbs on Beijing
Yesterday, 22:15 GMT
He projected a positive outlook for the Chinese economy, reassuring investors that his country is “fully confident and capable” of developing stable and high-quality growth over the long-term. According to Li, China would “roll out more practical and effective measures” related to expanding domestic demand and stimulating market growth.
On attempts by the US and its European to reduce their supply chain reliance on China in order to “de-risk” their economies, Li said that “It is businesses that are most sensitive and are in the best position to assess such risks.”
“Governments and relevant organizations should not overreach themselves. Still less, overstretch the concept of risk or turn it into an ideological tool,” the Chinese premier warned.
He said that “some in the West are hyping up the so-called phraseologies of reducing dependencies and de-risking”, adding that “These two concepts, I would say, are false propositions.”
“As economic globalization has already made the world economy an integral whole where everyone’s interests are closely entwined, countries are interdependent, interconnected with each other, on their economies. We can enable each other’s success,” Li pointed out.

The remarks come after the European Commission last week outlined the EU’s new Economic Security Strategy aimed at preventing European companies from making sensitive technologies in countries like China.

A "de-risking" strategy is designed to increase scrutiny of foreign direct investments, exert export controls to tackle "economic coercion" and address risks in industries that have military applications such as quantum computing, advanced semiconductors and artificial intelligence. While the strategy does not mention China by name, its language reflects criticism frequently leveled at Beijing by Europe and the US over supply chains.
The Chinese flag(L) is draped beside the European Union (EU) during an EU- China Summit at the European Union Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 29, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
World
China, EU Ramp Up High-Level Exchanges 'Amid Noise from US'
11 May, 15:26 GMT
Li was quick to comment on the strategy, saying, “the concept of de-risking, on the face of it, seems fine. But de-risking must not be [applied] in a generalized manner. This concept shall contain clear definition and boundaries. We think both sides should avoid expand this concept.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала